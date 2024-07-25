‘He meant the world to me’: Tacoma family seeks justice after man was shot, killed near I-5

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is seeking justice after their loved one was shot and killed near I-5 last week.

Tacoma detectives said they found a man with gunshot wounds near East 28th Street, located by a ramp to State Route 167, last week Monday at about 8 p.m.

Sean Miller, 33, of Tacoma, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death is currently being investigated as a homicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sean Miller 1

Investigators told KIRO 7 News that the victim and the alleged shooter interacted earlier that same day at a different location in Tacoma, which escalated into a disagreement.

The alleged shooter followed the victim in his car to East 28th Street, said William Muse, Tacoma Police Department’s public information officer.

The alleged shooter fired multiple gunshots at the man, Muse said.

Police said the suspect has provided a statement after hiring an attorney and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to review the case.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Wayne McKinley to learn more about his younger brother.

“It’s complete total devastation, heartbreak,” he said. “He was a great person, brother, son, uncle.”

“He was very unique. He was one of a kind,” he added. “There’s so many stories and so many lives that were touched because of him and through him. It’s a tragedy.”

McKinley said his brother was a plumber by trade and was passionate about helping people with their homes.

Sean Miller 2

“He just got employee of the month. The top sales guy of his company. He was doing great, and his life got stripped from him,” he told KIRO 7 News.

The family created a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, hoping to raise awareness about their loved one’s death as they search for more clarity.

“Partly so he could live on forever and bring awareness. Somebody’s going to drive by and see it,” McKinley said. “It’s tough when you feel like you’re on the losing side, like my brother is the one who lost his life. He can’t tell his side of the story.”

“Sean meant a lot to so many people. If you can do anything, get the message out of what happened that night, and share the story, because it doesn’t sound like his voice is being heard right now,” said Nick Miller, Sean’s older brother.

