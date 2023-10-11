‘He drew people to him’: Mother remembers son, UW grad, who died in Hamas attack in Israel

On Tuesday we talked with the mother of Hayim Katsman, a former University of Washington graduate, who was one of the Americans found dead after Hamas attacked Be’eri in Israel on October 7.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,500 people have been found dead, including 14 Americans.

“My father was a Holocaust survivor and it’s really quite chilling to imagine that my son died hiding in a closet,” she said.

Katsman said her son, who turned 32 years old this past week, rushed to his neighbor after she called for help during the attack.

He used his body to shield her, Katsman said, to protect her and the two children she was watching.

“He went to this neighbor and stayed in the shelter with her and really saved her life,” she said. “She was able to save two children, whose mother is still missing. I think I mentioned that, so she credits Hayim with that as well.”

For the past few days, Katsman and her family have been waiting for her son’s body as they prepare for his service to remember him, she said.

Through their tradition, a family would normally honor their loved one as soon as possible, however, she said she hopes to hold the service for her son sometime this week.

“We’re waiting to hear when the body will be released and we can have the funeral because there have been so many dead,” she said.

As she waits for updates, messages have been pouring in from loved ones and those who knew her son, she added.

“I’m really appreciating all of the messages we’re getting and the anecdotes of people sharing of Hayim and what he meant to them,” she said.

Katsman told us that her son was a man with many passions and interests.

He was an educator, a musician, a gardener, a mechanic, and a supportive son and friend, she described.

“He was an extremely loyal friend,” Katsman said. “He had close friends he kept close with from elementary school to high school.”

We asked Katsman about her son’s personality, and how he affected those close to him.

“He had a certain modesty about him. That he recognized that he didn’t know everything and he could still learn from other people,” she said. “He saw each person as an individual, as somebody who deserves respect, and understanding and acceptance.”

Her son’s character shined especially in the classroom as a teacher, she mentioned.

“One of the things he talked about with them (students) is the importance of learning and studying and constantly improving oneself and thinking about things from different perspectives. He was very thoughtful,” she said.

