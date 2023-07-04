Haze settles in as air quality in Seattle and Tacoma sinks to ‘moderate’ levels

SEATTLE — Depending on where you are, you might be treated to some hazy skies for your Fourth of July festivities, as northerly/northwesterly winds have been pushed upper-level smoke and haze into the region.

As of Tuesday afternoon, “moderate” AQI ratings can be found in most parts of Seattle all the way to Tacoma. That’s due to an combination of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and stagnant air likely brought on by normal Fourth of July activities like grilling and fireworks.

Generally, moderate air quality is considered acceptable, but carries a risk for people who are sensitive to air pollution.

As Fourth of July fireworks ramp up Tuesday night, air quality will likely continue to degrade due to lingering smoke.

You can track air quality in your area with this real-time map.

