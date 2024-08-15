Hawaii man faces charges regarding killing of 25 seagulls on Long Beach

Charges of reckless driving and felony cruelty to animals are being recommended for a Hawaii man accused of deliberately driving a rented Jeep Wrangler into a flock of birds along Long Beach on July 27. Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) sent those recommendations to Pacific County prosecutors after wrapping up their investigation two weeks ago.

Investigators said 25 seagulls were killed. Witness and police photos show their bodies lying in the sand along the path of the Jeep. One photo showed a bird still stuck in the Jeep’s grille.

Police reports said the vehicle the 64-year-old suspect was driving was rented by his wife and nobody else was inside the vehicle at the time.

Past coverage: Man intentionally kills 25 seagulls with Jeep on Washington beach

My Northwest is also uncovering new details surrounding the moments before and after the incident. According to an official WDFW police narrative, on the day of the incident, Travis was spotted by Pacific County Undersheriff Mike Ray attending an Ilwaco High School class reunion golf event. The officer who wrote the report also claims Ray identified the suspect from witness photos.

“Undersheriff Ray stated he encountered Travis at the class reunion golf event Saturday at approximately 1430 hours and believed Travis was intoxicated at that time,” the officer said in her report.

According to investigators, they arrived on the scene of the dead birds around 8 p.m. that same day. The officer also said in her report a witness stated the suspect, “may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Witnesses were shocked watching events unfold on Klipsan Beach that day. One described to police seeing a man driving a four-door jeep at a high rate of speed running over birds. Another stated they positioned their own vehicle to force the jeep driver to stop. When Travis did stop, witnesses claim he rolled down his window and mumbled “I’m sorry” over and over, before he sped away.

Police used witness photos of the California license plates on the Jeep to track it down to a Budget Rental Car office at Portland International Airport. Police reports said a Port of Portland officer met the jeep after it arrived back at the rental office and took photos of damage to the front of the vehicle. One of those photos shows feathers still in the grille.

Police said they also called Travis’ wife’s phone and left a message to have the suspect call them. After receiving no response an officer said she texted the same number but received no response again. According to a police report, four hours later the officer texted again saying, “… avoiding it won’t make it go away.”

Another hour later, police said Travis’ wife texted back saying, “Thank you! I have given Jim the information. He will be contacting you soon. Aloha.” However, investigators said Travis had not contacted them at the time of completing their report.

Investigators said they also located a Facebook page belonging to Travis’ wife and found photos on her page that matched witnesses’ photos of the suspect. The page said Travis and his wife have been married for 15 years.

MyNorthwest has also uncovered both Travis and his wife own a home near the Waialae Iki community in Honolulu. A general contracting, remodeling and construction company is associated with the same home.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

