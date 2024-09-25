Have you seen this van? Someone stole it from Puyallup Tribal Police

FIFE, Wash. — Detectives with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force are asking the public to keep an eye out for a van that was stolen from the Puyallup Tribal Police Department.

Detectives say it was taken Monday, and whomever drove off with it used the van to ram a locked gate, so it may have damage on the front end.

The vehicle is a white 2019 Ford E350 box van.

If you see it, you’re asked to call 911.

