Local

Have you seen him? 70-year-old man missing from Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Have you seen him? 70-year-old man missing from Puyallup Photo Courtesy: Pierce County Sheriff's Office
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Puyallup.

Missing 70-year-old Roger L. Scheetz was last seen at his care home along 4th Avenue NW at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 28.

Police have deemed Scheetz “at-risk,” as he is unfamiliar with the Puyallup area, does not have his wallet or phone, and is diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The Pierce County Search and Rescue Team is assisting Puyallup PD in the search.

You’re asked to call 911 if you see him.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read