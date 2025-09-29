Have you seen him? 70-year-old man missing from Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Puyallup.

Missing 70-year-old Roger L. Scheetz was last seen at his care home along 4th Avenue NW at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 28.

Police have deemed Scheetz “at-risk,” as he is unfamiliar with the Puyallup area, does not have his wallet or phone, and is diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The Pierce County Search and Rescue Team is assisting Puyallup PD in the search.

You’re asked to call 911 if you see him.

The Pierce County Search and Rescue Team is assisting Puyallup PD in locating Roger L. Scheetz who has gone missing. On 9/28/25 around 5:00pm, Roger was last seen in the 120 block of 4th Ave NW in Puyallup . Roger has Dementia and Alzheimers. Call 911 if located.

