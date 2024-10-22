Have you seen her? Woman missing from Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell police are asking the public to keep an eye out for missing 65-year-old woman, Machiko Frazier.

According to police, Frazier was last seen at 11:20 a.m. on her morning walk in the Hollyhills/Morningside neighborhood. She was wearing a blue coat and blue or gray leggings.

Her family is concerned for her safety, as Frazier routinely picks up a family member in the afternoon. Today, she did not show up, which is highly unusual.

Bothell PD asked anyone with information or possible sightings to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 425-577-5656.

They also asked the public not to post possible sightings on social media, as it may lead to a critical delay.

