Harborview saw 47 people with fireworks-related injuries over July 4 weekend

Harborview Medical Center is reporting that medical staff treated 47 people with injuries caused by fireworks over the 4th of July holiday weekend, UW Medicine said in a release.

The medical center categorized the injuries as:

18 involving hands

13 involving eyes

8 involving other body areas

8 involving multiple areas (such as hands and eyes)

The reported injuries come as fire departments around the Puget Sound responded to dozens of fires over the July 4 weekend, with some believed to be caused by fireworks.

©2025 Cox Media Group