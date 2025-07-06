Harborview saw 47 people with fireworks-related injuries over July 4 weekend

Harborview Medical Center is reporting that medical staff treated 47 people with injuries caused by fireworks over the 4th of July holiday weekend, UW Medicine said in a release.
The medical center categorized the injuries as:
- 18 involving hands
- 13 involving eyes
- 8 involving other body areas
- 8 involving multiple areas (such as hands and eyes)
The reported injuries come as fire departments around the Puget Sound responded to dozens of fires over the July 4 weekend, with some believed to be caused by fireworks.
