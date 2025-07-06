Local

Harborview saw 47 people with fireworks-related injuries over July 4 weekend

By KIRO 7 News Staff
fireworks FILE PHOTO: A brush fire that was caused by fireworks spread to an apartment building in west Seattle, causing more than $100,000 in damage Saturday, investigators said. (christy1/Pixabay/christy1/Pixabay)
Harborview Medical Center is reporting that medical staff treated 47 people with injuries caused by fireworks over the 4th of July holiday weekend, UW Medicine said in a release.

The medical center categorized the injuries as:

  • 18 involving hands
  • 13 involving eyes
  • 8 involving other body areas
  • 8 involving multiple areas (such as hands and eyes)

The reported injuries come as fire departments around the Puget Sound responded to dozens of fires over the July 4 weekend, with some believed to be caused by fireworks.

