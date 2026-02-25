Harbor seal shot in the face near Hood Canal showing signs of improvement

A harbor seal is receiving life-saving care after being shot in the face near Hood Canal over the weekend.

Dock workers at the Quilcene Marina discovered the injured animal and arranged for it to be rushed to the Sealife Response + Rehabilitation + Research (SR3) facility in Des Moines.

SR3 says the animal is showing some early signs of improvement.

However, members of Center Valley Animal Rescue cautioned that the seal faces a long road to recovery.

Sara Penhallegon, founder of Center Valley Animal Rescue, expressed outrage regarding the intentional injury to the marine mammal.

Penhallegon noted the severity of the wound after the animal was transported to the SR-3 rescue facility.

“I mean, it’s got a bullet in its head,” Penhallegon said. “So, one way or the other, it is cruelty against this animal.”

She added that when the seal was first spotted, it was “really obvious that this was a problem” and that the animal required professional intervention.

In 2018, 10 sea lions were shot and killed in parts of King and Kitsap counties.

Since October of 2025, two harbor seals have been shot, including this recent case and one discovered by Center Valley Animal Rescue near Port Ludlow that did not survive its injuries.

Penhallegon suggested that some individuals might view the animals as a threat to local fishing.

“I’m thinking probably someone saw this as competition for fish and they were going to take out the competition,” she said.

Penhallegon also raised concerns about the lack of data regarding dead marine mammals that wash ashore in the area.

“Or they are being shot and killed and then they’re.... I mean, we have bodies that wash up,” Penhallegon said. “Do we do necropsies on them? We definitely do not.”

She emphasized that these animals are “special to our ecosystem.”

Local fishermen at the Des Moines fishing pier shared their perspectives on interacting with the wildlife.

Jerry, an avid fisherman, said that while seals can be an inconvenience, they are a natural part of the environment.

“It gets frustrating with the seals, but then you kind of with me being an avid fisherman, it’s just part of the deal,” Jerry said.

He expressed surprise after learning that someone had shot the animal, calling the incident “sad.”

The shooting has been reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Both state and federal agencies are currently looking into the incident.

©2026 Cox Media Group