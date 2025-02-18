Haphazardness of federal layoffs causes concern with Sen. Murray, Public Power Council

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington Senator Patty Murray is criticizing the Donald Trump administration’s process of laying-off federal workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Democrat described the lay-offs as “dangerous” in an interview with KIRO Newsradio.

The initial layoffs in Richland, which occurred over the weekend, impacted probationary workers responsible for maintaining the safety and security of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile at Washington’s Hanford Nuclear Site.

“This administration is sending (Elon) Musk into agencies he knows nothing about, randomly telling people they’ve lost their jobs,” Murray claimed. “This will impact the safety and security of people across our country.”

Firings were ‘indiscriminate,’ says Sen. Patty Murray

Murray called the layoffs “indiscriminate,” saying that none were based on competence or performance.

“We are losing some of our best and brightest researchers, scientists, and cybersecurity experts,” the senator added. “This is not how you ensure your country’s security.”

NBC News reported that on Friday, managers tried to notify some fired workers that they were being reinstated but had no good way to contact and inform them of their rehiring.

About 950 employees of the HHS Indian Health Service were told on a phone call Friday afternoon that they were being laid off. Hours later, employees were told the layoffs had been rescinded, Indian Country Today reported.

However, layoffs at the Hanford Nuclear Site and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) remain in effect, impacting electricians, engineers, dispatchers, and cybersecurity experts.

Impacting Bonneville Power Administration

Scott Sims, CEO of the Public Power Council (PPC), recently addressed the significant workforce reductions at the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) and their potential impact on the Pacific Northwest’s power grid. The PPC represents a collective of public utilities across six states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Utah, which receive power from the BPA.

Sims confirmed that the job cuts could affect anywhere from 250 to 600 BPA employees, making it difficult to ascertain the exact number.

“It’s really difficult to ascertain exactly the precise number, but certainly several hundred people,” Sims said.

These employees range from newly hired individuals to those with 20 to 25 years of service, including linemen, transition planners, and schedulers who balance power generation and demand.

