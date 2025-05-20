H Mart sets opening date for Seattle’s Ballard store

SEATTLE, Wash. — We now know when H Mart will open in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the popular Asian grocery store will open on June 5.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board shows that H Mart filed an application on Feb. 21.

The application lists the address as 951 Northwest Ballard Way— where the New Seasons Market used to be.

H Mart currently operates several stores in Seattle. The grocer also has stores in Federal Way, Redmond, Lynwood, and Bellevue.

H Mart offers a large variety of Asian cuisine such as fresh seafood, meat, and produce, as well as unique snacks that can’t typically be found at traditional grocery chains.

