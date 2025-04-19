Gunshots fired into Lynnwood bus, no injuries reported

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood Police are looking for two people who fired shots into a Swift Bus on Friday night, the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said in a release.

LPD says the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the two suspects and one other person on the bus. The two were reported to have shown gang signs before shooting into the bus.

No injuries were reported but LPD are looking for witnesses to the shooting, including one passenger who was nearly hit by gunfire.

For any information related to the shooting, Lynnwood Police ask you to call 425-670-5669.

