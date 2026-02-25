Gunfire erupts in Seattle liquor store, half-naked man arrested

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police arrested a “half-naked” man after gunfire erupted in a liquor store on Monday.

Police said he opened liquor bottles inside a store in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue S. and began drinking without paying.

Store clerk narrowly missed by gunfire from ‘half-naked’ suspect

Officers said the man then removed his shirt, shoes, and pants before they arrived around 5 p.m.

“When the store clerk confronted him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the clerk, narrowly missing him,” according to a post on the SPD Blotter. “The victim fled the store and called 911.”

The suspect was still inside the store when officers found him, the post said. No injuries were reported.

The post cites the police report on the incident, which said that officers recovered marijuana and a modified cigarette from the suspect, believed to be “stuffed with PCP.”

Officers also recovered a gun.

The 49-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault.

