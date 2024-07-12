Growing conservative-led push to merge religious teachings into public classrooms

Classrooms have become ground zero for cultural debates. Now, there’s a push to expand religious teachings in public schools in some states.

Roughly 50 million students were enrolled in public schools nationwide in the fall of 2021, according to federal data.

In Oklahoma, public school enrollment is growing with more than 700,000 students in those classrooms statewide.

“I have two kids in public school. I’m a graduate of public school. We know that this is where kids in Oklahoma are learning, and they deserve to be protected,” said Erin Brewer.

Brewer is a member of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition (OKPLAC).

Last year, the group filed a lawsuit against an effort to create a publicly funded religious charter school. It was the first attempt of this kind in the U.S.

“We were shocked and disappointed that here in Oklahoma, we had leaders who were going to choose to just ignore our freedom of religion and, and really violate our rights as taxpayers and parents,” said Brewer.

In June, the Oklahoma Supreme Court blocked that effort and ruled it was unconstitutional.

“We will consider all legal options and remain steadfast in our belief that St. Isidore would have and could still be a valuable asset to students, regardless of socioeconomic, race, or faith backgrounds,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Bishop David Konderla, Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma in a joint written statement.

But that ruling hasn’t stopped some state officials.

“Every teacher and every classroom in the state, will have a bible in the classroom and will be teaching from the bible in the classroom,” said Ryan Walters, Oklahoma state superintendent.

Oklahoma’s superintendent of schools Ryan Walters recently issued this new mandate. He said the Bible falls within the state’s education standards.

“The Bible is a necessary historical document to teach our kids, about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western Civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system,” said Walters. “And is frankly, when we talk about the Bible, one of the most foundational documents used for the constitution at the birth of our country.”

This is just the latest attempt by conservative-led states to merge religious teachings into public education. Louisiana now requires schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Other states are considering laws that would incorporate off-campus religious programs for students.

Some Oklahoma City parents said they welcome these efforts.

“I think that if it was more in the schools, that it would stop a lot of the violence that goes on in the schools and save more of our children from all of that, that goes on,” said Jasmine Aldridge, mother.

What happened at Oklahoma’s highest court will likely not be the end of discussions about religious public charter schools that’s because some experts say these efforts could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It’s because of the hope that you bring enough cases you can unravel existing law, you can get the Supreme Court right now when it seems to be favorable to really radical ideas,” said Richard Katskee, professor at Duke University School of Law.

Richard Katskee is the director of Duke’s Appellate Litigation Clinic. He said if the high court were to take up this issue, it could have widespread implications.

“It seems to be hurrying to rewrite laws that have been our understanding of the way that the Constitution works for at least 75 years,” said Katskee.

And that’s why parents like Brewer said they’re keeping a close eye on what happens next, not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.

“We know this is going to be a continued issue a continued attempt to violate our religious freedom, and we will continue to work to protect that,” said Brewer.

