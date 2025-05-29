Green card holder and 50-year U.S. resident has been released from Tacoma ICE detention center

TACOMA, Wash. — Lewelyn Dixon, a green card holder who had been held at an ICE detention center in Tacoma since late February, has been released.

A KIRO 7 News crew caught the moment Dixon was released from the facility and reunited with her family.

UW lab tech released from Tacoma ICE center

She has lived in the United States for more than 50 years and works as a lab technician at UW Medicine.

She was detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a trip to the Philippines and her family believes a nonviolent criminal conviction more than twenty years ago triggered the detention.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

