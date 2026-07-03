Greek yogurt chain coming to downtown Seattle near Amazon Spheres, replacing Sub Pop Records

SEATTLE — Go Greek Yogurt, an authentic yogurt and frozen yogurt bar and cafe, announced it will open a new location in downtown Seattle later this year.

Primarily located in California, the chain will open its first Washington location this winter. The location will be near the Amazon Spheres, at 2130 7th Avenue, where Sub Pop Records is located.

The yogurt chain also has a strong international foothold, with several locations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan, with more to come, including its first shop in London.

“Go Greek Yogurt is an authentic yogurt bar and cafe where passion for quality meets the inspiration of Greek culture and cuisine,” the company stated on its website. “Our mission is rooted in providing a nutritious and delicious alternative to regular meals. We believe in nourishing both the body and soul through probiotic-packed options that promote a healthier lifestyle.”

Sub Pop Records leaving Denny Triangle for Seattle’s waterfront

The age-old independent record label Sub Pop Records, based in Seattle, will relocate from its Denny Triangle store to Seattle’s waterfront on April 1.

Sub Pop announced it will move to a 2,688-square-foot store inside the nearly 115-year-old Maritime Building at 908 Alaskan Way for its new Sub Pop Waterfront location.

A sign was posted in the window of the label’s former Amazon re: Invent tower space, a building on Amazon’s campus that houses 5,000 employees, indicating it was “closing up shop” and heading South.

The record label closed its store inside Amazon’s re: Invent tower on March 8 after five years in the space, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group