‘Great success’ - Seahawks celebrations conclude with no major incidents, officials say

SEATTLE — Despite massive crowds, Seattle officials say no major incidents occurred during the Seahawks’ victory parade.

Approximately 750,000 people are estimated to have come into downtown Seattle on Wednesday for a parade celebrating the Seahawks, according to Seattle’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Seattle OEM Deputy Director Andrew Stevens says they’re still waiting on the hard numbers, but their early estimates are in line with the celebrations from 2014, the last time the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department also reported that the event resulted in no major incidents or arrests.

Police officials characterized the massive celebration as a success, reporting no significant injuries or loss of life.

Detective Eric Munoz of the Seattle Police Department described the day as a safely managed event focused on celebration.

“This was an incredibly safe event. Everybody performed very well... it was a great success. No significant injuries, obviously no loss of life,” Munoz said.

Police officials noted that there was very little criminal activity during the Wednesday gathering.

The celebration had a measurable impact on Seattle Public Schools. Seattle Public Schools reported that 14,481 students recorded full-day absences on Wednesday. Despite the high number of missing students, the district maintained its regular schedule for the day.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner addressed the decision to keep classrooms open in a statement sent to KIRO 7 on Thursday, saying, “Did some families take their kids to march? Absolutely. To go watch the wonderful Seattle Seahawks, your world champions... But what we always do is put our 50,000 students front and center.”

Cleanup efforts began almost immediately following the parade on Wednesday.

While Wednesday’s parade was peaceful and largely damage-free, some fans did scale and damage the Pioneer Square pergola during Sunday’s celebrations, just as they did after the team’s 2014 Super Bowl victory. The Seattle Parks Foundation requested help from the community to address the aftermath of the festivities, asking fans to donate $12 or more to help clean up parks and repair public spaces — like the pergola — that were damaged during the celebrations.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, their crews treated a total of 28 patients who either called 911 or walked to the aid stations along the parade route. All 28 patients were in stable condition, and just two were transported to hospitals for further care.

City officials viewed the logistics of the parade as a practice opportunity for upcoming international events.

For the police department, the gathering provided experience in managing the large crowds expected when soccer fans descend upon the city this summer for the FIFA World Cup. Detective Munoz said the parade serves as a playbook for the upcoming event.

Deputy Director Stevens also said the Office of Emergency Management will collect a staff of similar personnel for the FIFA World Cup, and will likely also include personnel from FIFA.

©2026 Cox Media Group