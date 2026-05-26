Gray whale stranding numbers in WA increase to 23

At least 23 gray whales have washed ashore across Washington’s coast and Puget Sound this year, according to the Cascadia Research Collective.

Marine biologists with the collective say many of the whales appear to have died from starvation.

They migrate each spring from warmer waters near the equator back to feeding grounds in Alaska, and experts say they’re likely running out of stored energy before they can complete the trip. Scientists are also linking their malnutrition to shrinking food supplies in Alaska and the Arctic.

The cause of death for the most recent whale is still pending a necropsy report.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) emphasized two “Be Alert” zones after one or two gray whales in poor condition were spotted in Puget Sound.

Boaters in the Port Washington Narrows near Bremerton and Agate Passage between Bainbridge Island and the Poulsbo-Suquamish area were asked to slow down and stay alert for gray whales that may be difficult to spot in the water.

If you see any stranded animals on the shore, you can report them to NOAA at 866-767-6114.

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