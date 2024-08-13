Grass fire on I-5 in Lacey, smoke affects traffic in both directions

LACEY, Wash. — A grass fire on the median just south of the Marvin Road Northeast overpass on Interstate 5 in Lacey reduced visibility for drivers, causing a backup for miles in both directions just in time for the afternoon commute.

Around 1:47 p.m. on Monday, Lacey Fire District 3 answered calls about a fire on the median on I-5 between Carpenter Road Northeast and Marving Road Northeast.

Grass fire on I-5 in Lacey (Lacey Fire District Three)

Callers reported a trailer lost its tire and caused the fire.

When crews arrived they found a 300 by 50-feet area of grass and light brush burning.

The left lane in both directions was closed as crews fought the flames.

Grass fire on I-5 in Lacey (Lacey Fire District Three)

Crews “knocked down the flames with 2 engines, 1 water tender and 1 brush rig,” Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.

A cold/wet line was built around the burn area to prevent it from spreading.

Chief Hulse said that although there was still significant smoke in the area the fire was contained.

Grass fire on I-5 in Lacey (WSDOT)

Crews will continue monitoring the area to ensure it doesn’t spread any further.

©2024 Cox Media Group