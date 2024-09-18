Grant County Sheriff warns of kidnapping scam targeting parents of school-aged children

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office warned its residents of a scam targeting parents of school-aged children.

According to GCSO, scammers are telling victims that their kids have been kidnapped and demanding a ransom to get the child back.

Scammers will use fear to pressure victims into paying the ransom with a gift card or by wire transfer.

The sheriff’s office said that victims will not be able to get that money back if they pay.

GCSO said to look for these possible indicators of an extorsion scam:

Incoming calls come from a spoofed (faked) phone number.

Calls do not come from the alleged kidnapped victim’s phone.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service or money gift card.

If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the following should be considered:

Try to slow the situation down.

Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, “How do I know my loved one is okay?”

If the callers don’t let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or the vehicle the victim drives, if applicable.

Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if he/she speaks.

Attempt to call, text, or contact the alleged victim via social media. Request that the victim call back from his or her cell phone.

While staying on the line with the alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need additional time to meet their demands.

Don’t directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady.

Request the alleged kidnapper to allow the victim to call you back from his/her cell phone.

At the earliest opportunity, notify your local police department.

