Grand Central Bakery issues recall for some U-bake products

SEATTLE — Grand Central Bakery locations in the Seattle and Portland areas have recalled some of its U-Bake frozen pie products and frozen pie dough.

The products pose a risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs and could have a life-threatening reaction if they consume eggs. The recalled products may contain eggs but were not listed as an ingredient.

The affected products are U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, and U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie.

The products have expiration dates between Feb. 1, 2025, and Apr. 20, 2025, and were sold between Aug. 1, 2024, and Oct. 20, 2024.

They are packaged in clear plastic with Grand Central Bakery-branded sticker labels that identify the product. The expiration date sticker can be found on the outside of the package.

The Washington locations are listed below.

Burien - 626 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166

Eastlake - 198 E Blaine St, Seattle, WA 98102

Wallingford - 1607 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Wedgewood - 7501 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Grand Central Bakery officials said that so far, no one has reported getting sick from eating the crust or pies.

If you have any of the affected products on hand, you’re asked to contact the Grand Central Bakery café support team at mailto:mretailfeedback@grandcentralbakery.com or through the website’s contact page to get a refund. You can also call Grand Central Bakery at 503-232-0575 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

