Graham Walgreens stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder and assault

GRAHAM, Wash — 36-year-old James Flynn Keller was charged Monday with second degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the stabbing of a Walgreens employee in Graham on Saturday.

Keller allegedly entered the Walgreens on Meridian Ave E Saturday afternoon. He approached a store employee asking if he could use a phone to call a cab.

Keller allegedly became upset when he was told the cab company did not serve the area. He then allegedly grabbed the employee and held a knife to his throat.

The victim, Jordan Biswell, says the man made a slicing movement across his throat, but with the backside of the blade. When Biswell tried to escape the man’s grasp, he was stabbed in the back.

The suspect then left the story and was found by Pierce County deputies at a business across the street.

Deputies arrest suspect for stabbing Walgreens employee in Graham. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Attempted Murder 2nd Degree.



Biswell says he almost lost his life twice during the altercation and is lucky to be alive. KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke with Biswell Sunday as he was leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Keller is being held on a no-bail hold and a competency hearing was ordered.

