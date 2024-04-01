Graham Walgreens employee nearly loses his life in stabbing

GRAHAM, Wash. — A Walgreens employee in Graham is grateful to be alive, after he was violently attacked and stabbed by a man he was helping.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Pierce County deputies responded to a stabbing at the Walgreens at 22320 Meridian E in Graham.

A 36-year-old man was arrested across the street in front of Kassie’s Korner.

“He tried to actively take my life two times within a few seconds, and I survived that miraculously,” said Jordan Biswell.

It was like any other Walgreens shift for Biswell on Saturday afternoon. He says about an hour into his shift, a man walked in and politely asked if he could call a cab.

“Aside from the fact that I could tell he was a little washy, he just seemed like a normal guy who was just gonna use his phone and go about his business,” Biswell explained.

Biswell told KIRO 7 the man became aggravated on the phone when he was told there were no taxis in the area.

“Started cussing at her, calling her out of her name and saying a bunch of mean things to her.”

Biswell says the man’s mood took a quick turn.

“He just flashed immediately and started yelling. He said quote on quote, ‘I’m a trained marine, I get paid to kill.’”

He says the man took out a pocketknife and went behind the counter.

“But he grabs my hoodie kind of like this and twists it and pulls me, puts the knife to my throat and then leads me,” Biswell explained.

At this point, Biswell thought his life was over.

“I felt the cold from the blade on my neck and right then and there, I was like he’s gonna kill me. I’m gonna die,” Biswell added. “I felt him woosh, like one solid motion and everything and then I felt the pressure and then looked for a second. Saw a little blood, head started going crazy.”

Thankfully, he says the sharp side of the knife was down and it left only scratches on his neck.

But as he escaped the man’s grasp, the suspect stabbed him in the back.

“I felt that first one go into my bone and I just felt it like if you’re pulling a nail out of wood, it was kind of like that,” he said.

Minutes later, bodycam video shows the 36-year-old suspect being arrested by Pierce County Deputies.

Deputies arrest suspect for stabbing Walgreens employee in Graham. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Attempted Murder 2nd Degree.



Even after the stabbing, that fractured shoulder blade, Biswell said he’s thinking of the people around him.

“I know, yeah sure, I’m traumatized because I had to go through it, but they had to sit there and watch that. They had to witness something real scary for anybody to be a part of,” he said.

The 36-year-old man was booked in Pierce County Jail for attempted murder.

