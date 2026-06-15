Grace Academy bus in Marysville destroyed in gas siphoning attempt

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Grace Academy in Marysville is raising money to replace one of its buses after it was destroyed in a fire.

According to the school, someone was trying to steal gas from Bus #1 when it caught on fire.

It happened on June 11—destroying the bus, the rear of a larger one, and a nearby hedge.

No one was hurt.

The school shared images of the charred bus – which is a total loss.

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“We are immensely grateful to the Marysville Fire Department for their response in extinguishing the fire and protecting our neighbors,” the Grace Academy shared.

If you’d like to contribute to the costs to replace the bus, click here.

The school noted it is also increasing security measures after the incident.

The Grace Academy is a Christian school that teaches kindergarten through 12th grade education.

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