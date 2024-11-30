Grab your gear: Stevens Pass is officially open

Stevens Pass Ski Resort is officially open for the 2024-2025 season—a week earlier than anticipated.

The tentative opening date was set for Dec. 6, but recent snowfall changed plans.

The Daisy, Hogsback, Skyline and Brooks chairlifts are all open.

If conditions allow, night operations will launch on Dec. 18, with six lifts and two learning carpets for lessons.

If you are skiing or snowboarding at Stevens Pass, be aware that there are changes to the parking for peak holidays and weekends. A reservations-based parking program for select lots begins the first weekend of December.

Washington’s ski season started last week with the openings of Mt. Baker Ski Area on Nov. 20. Crystal Mountain Resort opened on Nov. 22, and Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort opened on Nov. 23. The Summit at Snoqualmie has not yet announced an opening date.

©2024 Cox Media Group