Governor says historic State Reception Room damaged in Capitol break-in

Gov. Bob Ferguson said an intruder broke into the Washington State Capitol’s Legislative Building late Sunday night, causing significant damage to parts of the historic structure, including the State Reception Room.

According to the governor, the incident led to destruction of several facilities and historical artifacts inside the Capitol.

“There was significant damage in our State Reception Room, which is a particularly important space,” Ferguson said. “We are still assessing the damage.”

Ferguson praised the Department of Enterprise Services and the Washington State Patrol for their quick response in securing the building and taking the suspect into custody without further incident.

“We have the most beautiful Capitol in the country,” he said. “I am grateful for the quick work of our Department of Enterprise Services and the Washington State Patrol to bring this individual safely into custody.”

Washington Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) issued the following statement:

“Last night, an intruder broke into the Legislative Building in Olympia and caused damage to the Rotunda, State Reception Room, and various flags through vandalism and fire. This attack on our state Capitol building is deeply troubling to me, and House and Senate leadership are working closely with law enforcement and Capitol security to fully investigate the incident, assess the extent of the damage, and ensure the building remains a safe and secure space for everyone. “Washington’s historic Capitol is more than just a building — it is the people’s house, and it must always be a place where legislators, staff, and the public feel safe carrying out the important work of democracy. While this act of destruction is disturbing, we will not be deterred. The people’s work will continue, and our commitment to transparency, safety, and service remains unwavering.”

Officials did not immediately release details about the intruder, the motive, or the extent of the damage.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to Olympia to gather more information.

The Legislative Building, completed in 1928, serves as the centerpiece of Washington’s Capitol Campus and houses the offices of the governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state, along with legislative chambers.

The Department of Enterprise Services is continuing to evaluate the full scope of the damage and the cost of repairs.

