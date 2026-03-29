Governor Ferguson signs bills aimed to improve housing conditions

Governor Bob Ferguson signed seven bills into law on Friday which focus on creating more transparency for tenants, quickening the permitting process, and making emergency housing more accessable.

The full list of bills includes:

House Bill 2266 - Makes statewide standards for STEP housing (Supportive, transitional, and emergency housing)

House Bill 1345 - Counties can allow landowners in rural communities to build external dwelling units to keep families close

Senate Bill 6237 - Landlords required to disclose flood risks to tenants

Senate Bill 6027 - Local governments have more flexibility how they spend tax revenue

House Bill 2418 - Quicken permitting process for public utilities and other government entities

House Bill 1974 - Shortens time to secure land for housing developments using local banking authorities

For more information, visit governor.wa.gov.

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