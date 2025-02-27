Governor Ferguson to hold press conference on $4B budget savings plan

OLYMPIA, Wash — On Thursday, Governor Ferguson is expected to hold a press conference to discuss his recommendations to the legislature on his plan for $4 billion in budget savings and government efficiencies.

KIRO 7 will be in attendance and will bring you the latest at noon.

The event will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on TVW.

Ferguson’s press conference comes as Washington lawmakers are working to address the multi-billion dollar deficit the state is facing in its two-year budget.









