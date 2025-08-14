Gov. Ferguson taps Angela Ramirez to lead $15B state social services department

Gov. Bob Ferguson has appointed Angela Ramirez as Washington’s new Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, effective Sept. 22.

Ramirez most recently served as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a role she held until January.

Since then, she has advised on several projects.

At HHS, she oversaw operations for one of the nation’s largest federal departments, which has more than 90,000 employees and a $1.7 trillion budget.

Her work included leading department-wide initiatives, advising the Secretary and senior leadership, and developing policy and personnel strategies on topics ranging from reproductive health to behavioral health and workforce development.

“Angela’s leadership, deep experience in delivering essential human services, and focus on collaboration makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role,” Ferguson said in a statement. “As Secretary of Washington’s largest agency, she will provide the direction and strategic vision needed to effectively deliver critical services across Washington.”

Ramirez said she was “deeply honored” to take on the position.

“I’ve spent my entire career in public service, and I’ve come to realize it is a part of who I am,” she said. “As the daughter of farmworkers who both experienced homelessness, I understand how life-changing public systems can be when they truly support people. Whether someone needs housing, a job, mental health care, or simply the dignity of choice — I believe in the power of government to help individuals shape their own lives.”

Before her tenure as chief of staff and deputy chief of staff at HHS, Ramirez served as a Special Assistant to the President in the White House, where she worked on legislative efforts such as the American Rescue Plan.

She also held senior roles on the Biden Presidential Transition and spent 18 years in Congressional staff positions, including executive director of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and chief of staff to then-Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján.

Her career began with a fellowship in the California State Senate, followed by roles in policy analysis and local justice systems.

She holds a degree in political economy and a certificate in Spanish language and literature from Princeton University.

Ramirez has volunteered with Charlie’s Place, taught English as a second language, and mentored through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

She has been named to Politico’s Power List and recognized as a top Congressional staffer by the National Journal.

The governor’s office said her appointment followed a competitive national search that attracted candidates from more than 11 states.

