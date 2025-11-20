Gov. Ferguson issues emergency proclamation on pipeline leak near Everett

SEATAC, Wash. — A pipeline leak near Everett could impact Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by this weekend.

Governor Bob Ferguson has issued an emergency proclamation to ensure that enough jet fuel gets to the airport, limiting any disruption to travelers.

The move eases regulations on when trucks can transport the fuel.

The governor says if the pipeline isn’t delivering fuel as normal by Saturday, airport operations would be “significantly impacted.”

The leak in the Olympic pipeline was discovered on November 11.

Work is still ongoing to fix it.

A representative for the airport shared the following response:

“The Port of Seattle is aware of a continued disruption to the Olympic Pipeline that provides fuel around the region, including to SEA Airport.

Aircraft fueling is managed by the airlines, and there are no impacts to flights at this time. As the situation evolves, SEA operations is working closely with airline partners and Washington state departments on contingency plans.

In addition, we’d note to travellers, as usual, they should continue to check with their airlines for the status of their specific flight."

VIDEO: Gov. Ferguson issues emergency proclamation on pipeline leak

