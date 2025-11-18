Damage to Olympic Pipeline almost causes fuel disruptions for SEA

SEATAC, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A major pipeline that supplies jet fuel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) suffered a “problem” over the weekend, which could have led to the airport needing to conserve fuel.

The Olympic Pipeline, located near Everett, had some damage, leading to delays in fuel distribution.

There are two pipelines on the Olympic system in that location: a 16-inch-diameter pipeline and a 20-inch-diameter pipeline. Both lines were shut down to determine which pipeline was affected.

“We have located the leak in one of two pipelines that deliver jet fuel to SeaTac. However, the second pipeline is operational, and is delivering jet fuel to the airport. We have no reports of supply shortages, or the need to truck in fuel. The Spills program and our response partners are working to contain and clean up the spilled fuel. Responders are still working to determine the amount of fuel that has spilled and why the spill occurred,” said Jasmin Adams, the acting communications manager at the Department of Ecology.

Airlines operating at SEA received a warning, according to ABC News, that they may need to preserve their jet fuel due to the pipeline issue. Planes may even need to carry extra fuel from their departure city to ensure they have sufficient fuel for the next flight without needing to refuel at SEA. This practice is known as “ferrying” fuel.

ABC News reports that the Olympic Pipeline Company recruited drivers from surrounding states to assist in delivering fuel to SEA. This process is significantly less efficient compared to using the pipeline, as only two trucks can offload into a tank at a time, airport officials told ABC News.

Officials at SEA stated that the airport has an ample amount of fuel reserves and is not anticipating any significant impacts on Monday.

KIRO 7 reached out to SEA, and a spokesperson for the airport confirmed on Monday, “Yes, the pipeline was back to full operation yesterday. No operational impacts to flights. Contingencies are part of operational plans as well as reserves on hand in the airport fuel farm. A consortium of the airlines manages the acquisition of fuel.”

SEA’s spokesperson confirmed that the pipeline operator restored its connection to the airport yesterday. They also confirmed that there have been no impacts to SEA operations.

“The airport has a reserve of fuel on-site and monitors such situations with the airline consortium that runs the fueling process,” SEA’s spokesperson added, adding that the airport never did have to use the contingency situations, as they had plenty of fuel on reserve.

In their statement, BP stated, “Olympic continues to investigate a release on its system east of Everett, WA. Olympic successfully implemented a partial restart on Sunday, November 16. Updates will be provided when available. The safety of personnel, the environment, and the community remains our highest priority.”

Aviation expert warns of post-shutdown travel turmoil

SEA has already been struggling with flight cancellations, as cancellations are expected to persist across the U.S. even after the government shutdown ends.

Scott Hamilton, an aviation consultant with Leeham Company LLC, said airlines, accustomed to disruptions from weather, will likely get flights back on track within a few days of the government reopening.

Air traffic control operations are another matter. While many air traffic controllers have been calling in sick rather than work without pay during the shutdown, some have actually quit.

“I used to have about four controllers retire a day before the shutdown,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN. “I’m now up to 15 to 20 a day are retiring.”

Due to safety concerns, Duffy has imposed flight restrictions at major U.S. airports, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays.

“We have to understand from the government how quickly the staffing will get back up to the pre-shutdown level, and I’ve not seen any information about how long that will take,” Hamilton said. “And let’s remember that the control towers were understaffed to begin with.”

He points out that one air traffic controller was doing the job of two when a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane near Washington D.C. in January. And Newark Liberty International Airport has had a series of disruptions due to air traffic control shortages since last year.

Hamilton said if the federal government doesn’t believe air traffic control operations are adequately staffed, flight restrictions may continue.

If you still intend to fly, the airline passenger advocacy group Flyersrights.org recommends choosing trips with non-stop flights whenever possible. Book directly with airlines, because obtaining refunds or changing flights can be more challenging with third-party websites. And consider purchasing a refundable ticket on another airline as a backup.

