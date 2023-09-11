Gorge Amphitheater security backup causes frustration among concertgoers

GORGE AMPHITHEATER, Wash. — Many people who attended The Lumineers concert at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night were frustrated when security check-ins caused massive headaches due to traffic backups.

Concertgoers took to social media saying they had to wait in line for hours in order to get in.

“Traffic into venue...3.5+ hours to go 7.7 miles! What is up with THAT, Gorge Amphitheater? Trying to make the best of it!,” said Kristi on Facebook.

Some people missed their concert altogether.

“We missed the entire concert and won’t be able to get our money back. We didn’t move for over 3 hours and still weren’t close to the parking lot. Really disappointed,” commented Carrie Thornton on Facebook.

The increased security checks are a new addition after the deadly mass shooting that happened during the Beyond Wonderland concert earlier this summer.

Since the backup, the Grant County Sheriff issued an apology saying they will review the security plan.

“Clearly, trying to move that many vehicles both in and out of the area simultaneously was not a good idea. Live Nation’s stronger security measures at the campground entrance added to the delays,” said Sherriff Joe Kriete. “This week, we will review plans with Live Nation and Grant County Public Works to ensure this problem doesn’t happen again.”

