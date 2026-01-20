Goodwill security cameras lead police to bank robbery suspect

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 49-year-old man was arrested this weekend after Goodwill security cameras in Capitol Hill linked him to two bank robberies.

On Jan. 16, the man entered Columbia Bank on Broadway Avenue E., where he allegedly approached the teller with a robbery note, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported.

In the note, the man reportedly demanded money and relayed that he was armed with a gun. The teller gave him cash, and he ran off.

Bank robbery suspect flees to Goodwill

Latent print examiners arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

A few hours later, an employee at a nearby Goodwill called 911 after an “obvious” bank robbery note was found in one of the changing rooms.

Officers responded to the thrift store and reviewed security camera footage of the suspect.

Law enforcement flooded the area and located the man, who was ultimately arrested. SPD also recovered cash that is believed to have been stolen in the robbery.

The man was transported to SPD headquarters and interviewed by detectives. During the investigation, officers determined that the man was responsible for a similar bank robbery the day before at a BECU on 6th Avenue.

SPD booked the man into the King County Jail for both bank robberies. Detectives in the SPD Robbery Unit have been assigned to the case.

