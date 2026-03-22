Gonzaga fans react to end of championship run

SEATTLE — March Madness is over for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

In Fremont, dozens of Zags fans gathered at The Dock Restaurant to watch the game. KIRO 7 witnessed the heartbreak firsthand.

It was a close game and it looked like the Zags had a chance until the final minutes. All at once, the energy in the room dropped.

“It was tough,” Michael Perna, a Zags fan, said. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle and you know, we just came up short.”

A hard-fought battle ended in defeat, with the Bulldogs falling to the Texas Longhorns 74-68.

“When you don’t get some fouls called your way, one thing after another, it turns into trouble,” Perna said. “The Zags will be back and next year, we will win a natty.”

From Seattle to Spokane, Washingtonians rallied behind the local team. It was a disappointment, but not the end.

“The thing about the Zags is we are battle tested,” Perna said. “Every year we are in the tournament, and we make it far. Sure, we lose this round. Next year, who knows?”

If you’re still looking to support a local team in March Madness, the UW women are still in the running. They play again Sunday night.

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