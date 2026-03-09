Golden Gardens off-leash dog park in Seattle is closed for repairs

SEATTLE — Attention dog owners! Seattle Parks and Recreation is closing the Golden Gardens off-leash area for the next week.
Crews are working to remove a fallen tree and complete some repairs to the fence.
The department shared an image of the damage. The moss-covered limbs crashed through a large portion of the metal fence.
The closure will be in effect through Friday, March 13.
In the meantime, pet owners can visit the following nearby off-leash areas:
-Woodland Park Off-Leash Area: 1000 N 50th St, Seattle, WA 98103
-Northacres Off-Leash-Area: 12718 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
