Golden Gardens off-leash dog park in Seattle is closed for repairs

SEATTLE — Attention dog owners! Seattle Parks and Recreation is closing the Golden Gardens off-leash area for the next week.

Crews are working to remove a fallen tree and complete some repairs to the fence.

The department shared an image of the damage. The moss-covered limbs crashed through a large portion of the metal fence.

The closure will be in effect through Friday, March 13.

In the meantime, pet owners can visit the following nearby off-leash areas:

-Woodland Park Off-Leash Area: 1000 N 50th St, Seattle, WA 98103

-Northacres Off-Leash-Area: 12718 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

©2026 Cox Media Group