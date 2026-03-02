‘Going for the hat trick’: Teen detained 3 times in one night at Tukwila store

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A teenager was detained three separate times at the same store Friday night, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Six people were damaging property at a retail location Friday night. When officers arrived, an adult male and a juvenile were detained. The rest of the group allegedly became aggressive with the responding officers, causing a “priority response” from the Tukwila Police Department. Additional officers arrived to help control the situation.

“The detained adult male was found to be in possession of a pistol and a substance consistent with narcotics,” the Tukwila Police Department stated. “He was booked into jail on charges for the firearm and narcotics.”

The juvenile who was detained was not taken into custody; instead, he was trespassed from the location and given a ride to the Light Rail station so he could return home in Renton. Rather than going home, he returned to the same store from which he had just been trespassed 30 minutes later. Officers quickly spotted him and detained him once more. This time, his mother was required to take custody of him.

As the suspect’s mother was attempting to leave, he fled from her car on foot, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

“Going for a hat trick of three detainments in one day, the juvenile yet again returned and was located by officers spitting on their patrol cars,” the Tukwila Police Department wrote. “He was detained for the third time that evening with the hope that he would be booked into juvenile detention due to the clear message he was sending that his behavior would not only not stop, but would escalate with every contact.”

However, the juvenile detention center denied him for booking due to the nature of his crimes. Instead, he was transported by officers to his mother’s residence in Renton.

