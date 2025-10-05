Gig Harbor’s unique S-shaped home listed for $7.5 million

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A uniquely shaped home in Pierce County has caught the attention of the reality TV show Zillow Gone Wild.

An S-shaped house in Gig Harbor is up for sale and has gained popularity on the show’s Instagram page.

The distinctive 7,916-square-foot, four-bedroom home was originally built in 1995.

It features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an infinity pool, and breathtaking views of Allen Point, with over 300 feet of waterfront property.

The home also has a six-bay garage where the car paths cross due to the curve in the area where the garages are located.

The home is listed by Infinity Real Estate and is currently priced at the hefty $7.5 million.

©2025 Cox Media Group