Gets Real: Wa Na Wari

SEATTLE — What started as an art expedition has now become a history lesson about the importance, legacy, and preservation of minority ownership.

Wa Na Wari is an unassuming house nestled in the middle of Seattle’s Central District, but it is also much more than that.

“There’s a lot of artists in the community who are telling their stories through the artwork here, and we understand as a collective that historically, our stories aren’t exclusively ours. They belong to everybody. So, this space was created to ensure that we maintain a presence,” said Cheikh Yirim Seck, Grounds’ Leadership & Maintenance with Wa Na Wari.

Founded back in 2019 and led by Cheikh Yirim Seck and his siblings, the house serves as a black arts institute and gathering place, highlighting the importance of BIPOC ownership and perseverance.

It once belonged to Cheikh’s grandparents, Frank and Goldyne Green, one of four properties the family owned in the Central District.

But Seck and his relatives watched the neighborhood grow more expensive over time, noting the effect it had on the community.

“We’re actually losing our inheritance due to the fact that we can’t afford to pay the high cost of living. Seattle’s pricing us out. Gentrification’s taking its toll. It’s expanding rapidly. It’s far from running its course,” said Seck.

In fact, following Frank and Goldyne’s passing, a court-appointed guardian took over the estate and tried to liquidate the property. But the family fought back, and the idea for Wa Na Wari was born.

While gentrification has priced several others out of the area, the collective remains a family affair. Even Cheikh’s partner, Kinnetta Johnson, is happy to lend a helping hand.

“It’s amazing. It makes me feel really proud and I’m so glad I get to be a part of it and that they trust me enough to come in and run these programs. And, you know that they rely on me and I rely on them. It’s a great network,” says Johnson, a Food Justice Coordinator with a deep passion for food.

Johnson’s culinary expertise is on display at “Cake & Conversations”, an event that runs every Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. as an opportunity to take in and talk about the featured artwork while enjoying a sweet treat.

They also have a program called “Love Offering”, bringing in BIPOC chefs to serve up hearty, healthy community meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to one of those pop-ups, or just want to explore the space for yourself, Wa Na Wari is open to the public for drop-in visits every day except Monday. You can check out their website at wanawari.org.

