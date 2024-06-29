Gets Real: Seattle’s first LGBTQIA senior center provides community for isolated older Americans

SEATTLE — Seattle’s first LGBTQIA senior center is providing community and connection to many older Americans who feel isolated.

The GenPride Center -- the first of its kind in the Emerald City -- opened in October of 2023 on Broadway in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The center currently provides services to around 100 older Americans, including resources around health and wellness, technology, arts and education and support groups for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

But more importantly, it provides a sense of connection and belonging to many who may feel alone.

“Social isolation. Not feeling like belonging. Not having ways to connect. We know that’s an issue for older Americans. Well, that’s an issue that’s magnified often for our LGBTQIA population,” said Linda Marchesani, a board of director for GenPride, an organization that owns the building. “This is a place to cultivate friendship. Cultivate belonging. Cultivate a sense of purpose as LGBTQ older Americans.”

Marchesani said a number of LGBTQIA Americans did/do not come out of the closet due to the fear of not being accepted by others, especially in the past.

“It was a time of tremendous isolation for many people,” she said. “Everything portrayed was tragic. There was no portrayal of an avenue to live a joyful productive happy life.”

She added, “They did not see positive representation of themselves.”

Glenda West, who’s actively involved with the GenPride Center, said, “They say now that isolation is worse. It will kill you faster than smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

Marchesani and West told KIRO 7 News that the LGBTQIA community is heavily focused on the youth, making it more difficult for many older Americans to find connection.

“The isolation can really impact people’s mental health and not having access to culturally competent care can really impact people’s quality of life and just their life, their longevity,” West added.

June is Pride Month, a time dedicated to the celebration of LGBTQIA lives and accomplishments, commemorating the... Posted by Louie Tran on Friday, June 28, 2024

KIRO 7 News spoke with David Neth, who co-founded Seattle’s Gay Community Center and the city’s first Pride Celebration in 1974, about the GenPride Center.

“I didn’t feel like any hero. I don’t feel like a hero. I did what needed to be done at the time,” he said.

“It’s a whole different word. It’s kind of strange and stunning that we’ve come this far,” Neth added.

Marchesani and West are scheduled to march in this year’s Seattle Pride Parade, both hoping to raise awareness about the GenPride Center and to let people know that older LGBTQIA Americans are still blazing the trail for the younger generation.

“As we’re aging, we’re still blazing the trail, much as we blazed the trail from much of the civil rights accomplishments for LGBTQIA rights,” said Marchesani. “As move into these retirement communities and as we move into assistant living, we are going to be fully ourselves. And so, it’s very important that the facilities we go into, the people they provide support and services, healthcare providers, create welcoming and inclusive spaces for us.”

West stressed to KIRO 7 News that the younger generation needs to be involved to make sure the center will be available in the future as many older Americans live on a fixed income.

“If you don’t fight for that future, you could lose that. I don’t want people to be so comfortable as to think the gates we have now are something we are going to have forever,” West said. “They (younger generation) are the ones that need to look to their own futures and say, if I want this place to exist, if I want to have a place to go when I need it, then I need to make sure it survives and stays alive now.”

