Gets Real: Special Santa visits for children with disabilities

If your kids struggle with the traditional mall Santa experience, there’s an alternative way to meet the big guy.

The ‘Special Santa’ event in Kirkland offers children with disabilities, or who might otherwise be unable to visit Santa in a crowded, public place, a unique opportunity to meet him one-on-one.

“It’s a safe place for them to be who they are,” said Michelle Shaw, President of the Special Santa organization.

Michelle said the mall experience can be impossible for some children.

“The lines are long,” she said. “It’s just not geared for children who have disabilities.”

This event is: pre-booked appointment times, a one-on-one meeting with Santa and sensory activities too.

“They have 10 minutes with Santa all by themselves,” she said. “So there’s no there’s no rush.”

Each family also gets a professional photo of their child with Santa.

The whole experience is completely free.

There’s even a mobile option for children and families unable to leave their homes.

The special event began 20 years ago. Michelle and her husband Steven Shaw have been involved since the beginning. Their own kids have participated.

“It’s a way to kind of all feel like there’s not a disability,” Steven said. “Everybody’s just kind of there together, enjoying that moment in the same way.”

The event is expected to serve more than 200 children this year.

It’s a moment that otherwise might not have been possible for some kids. Now, it’s totally customized to what each specifically needs.

There are still slots available to meet Mr. Clause on December 13th in Kirkland. You can sign up here.

The organization is also actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to support the event, which requires about 100 volunteers each year to run smoothly.

You can learn more here.

©2025 Cox Media Group