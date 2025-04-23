Gets Real: Investigating the ‘DEI divide’ rocking American culture

SEATTLE — Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI): three words that seem to deeply divide America.

In theory, DEI has a simple definition. One dictionary defines it as a set of values and practices that build an equitable and inclusive culture made up of diverse participants.

In practice, however, we’ve learned that not everyone views DEI in the same way.

“We’ve ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies,” said President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The deep division has become a sign of American times.

“I don’t think everyone sees the humanity and the goal,” said Seattle resident Madelyn Johnson.

“Do you think everyone shares the same definition of what DEI means?” asked KIRO 7’s Madeline Ottilie.

“No,” said Elissa Kim, a Detroit resident visiting Seattle.

“I think some people think of it as a swear word, or the enemy,” said Jason MacLurg, who lives in Black Diamond. “Other people see it as an ideal.”

KIRO 7 sought to better understand the division.

We set up outside Pike Place Market with a simple question: What does DEI mean to you?

“I think Seattle defines it, kind of,” said Seattle resident Jarrell Banks. “Everyone is so different here.”

Nine strangers gave us nine different answers. Each of them had their own story and came from their own walk of life.

“(It’s) making sure that people who have qualifications, who don’t look like the people who are hiring them, get a fair shake,” said Nebraska resident Mike Catron.

“When I think of it, I think of my daughter,” said MacLurg, the speaker from Black Diamond. He told us he has a child that identifies using they/them pronouns.

“I see DEI a lot, particularly in our pop culture nowadays. We see a lot of representation,” said Kim, the visitor from Detroit. “I love being able to see and relate. My mom is from a generation where Korean culture wasn’t that big.”

For some, DEI is defined by opportunity.

“In the early 1980’s, I was a single mom,” said Randy Loomans from Seattle. “There were no women, no people of color in the building trade. Because of affirmative action… that’s how I got in back in the early days. It wasn’t like I wanted special treatment to get in the trades. But if I couldn’t get in the door, how could I prove myself?”

“I came from the Philippines, like, I didn’t come from an Ivy League,” said Ria Veridiano, visiting Seattle from New Jersey. “Just letting me pass through that door, they were able to change the trajectory of my life.”

Still, many Americans feel differently about DEI efforts.

“We will not use tax payers dollars to fund DEI ideologies at our universities,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year.

In December, Pew Research found that U.S. workers’ attitudes about DEI had soured over the last year.

Politically, diversity efforts have become a hot topic.

“You should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender,” Trump said in March.

Companies including Meta, McDonald’s, Amazon and Target have all rolled back DEI efforts this year. In some cases, that’s led to boycotts by consumers critical of the change.

“Why do you think there’s so much division on what this term means?” asked KIRO 7’s Madeline Ottilie.

“I think it has a lot of political baggage,” said Seattle resident Johnson.

“It sounds like you’re changing things that have been working, at least for them,” said Noah Samarasinghe, who also lives in Seattle.

So how can people with opinions and ideas so far apart ever find their way back together?

“People are scared to even talk to each other,” said Seattle resident Heaven Muse.

It’s a million dollar question. It might not have a clear answer.

“Together, we’re stronger than divided,” Loomans said.

“The future is wide open, so maybe,” Samarasinghe said.

“People are not that much different,” Banks said. “They might look different, but they’re not that much different on the inside.”

