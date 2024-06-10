Get sprayed by the Everett Fire Department on these Summer days

EVERETT, Wash. — Grab those swimsuits!

Everett Fire has announced a few days this summer that you can get sprayed by the firetruck and hose!

Friends, family, and neighbors are all invited on these days:

Saturday, July 20, at Wiggums Hollow Park at 2800 10 Street from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, Walter E. Hall Park at 1226 West Casino Road, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

The events are subject to emergency calls, but the fire department says they will do their best to be there.

