Get rewarded for riding: Sound Transit launches Bike & Scoot to Transit program in Seattle

SEATTLE — Riders who use shared bikes or scooters and park them in designated areas at Sound Transit stations can earn points for rewards through the new Bike & Scoot to Transit program.

On Monday Sound Transit announced a new rewards program that will incentivize riders who use shared bikes or scooters like those provided by Lime if they park them in the designated areas at Sound Transit stations.

With the popularity of shared bikes and scooters used to move around Downtown Seattle, Sound Transit hopes the new program will reduce the amount of obstructions that are left behind when riders simply drop their bike or scooter anywhere at these stations.

As a solution, Sound Transit partnered with Lime, King County Metro and the Seattle Department of Transportation to incentivize riders with points for parking at designated locations.

Known as Bike & Scoot to Transit, riders can ride to Sound Transit stations and park in the designated areas to receive the reward.

How it works:

Connect your accounts: Download the Lime and Transit GO Ticketing apps, sign up for Rewards, and connect your Lime account. When you connect, you’ll instantly earn 300 points.

Take a qualifying trip: Each time you ride a Lime scooter or bike and park it at a preferred parking spot, you will automatically earn 300 points – enough for a ticket on Link light rail! Note that you must redeem points within 24 hours.

Participate in surveys: After completing a qualifying trip, you will receive an invite for a survey about your experience. This feedback helps improve the program and you’ll earn more points for taking the survey.

Designated areas will be available at Link light rail stations in Seattle.

The promotional period is expected to go from September 15 to December 31.

