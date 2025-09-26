Get ready for a jam packed weekend of fun in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNothwest.com

What a week for the city of Seattle as the Mariners take home the American League West crown, the Seahawks are rolling, the weather is still perfect—that means we’ve got everything we need for a perfect fall weekend. Here are several Seattle events to choose from.

It is National Public Lands Day on Saturday, and that means you can get into Washington State and National Parks for free. Good weather weekends are going to be few and far between here soon, as the season continues to change. Don’t miss out on checking out a new trail or part of our wonderful state. Be prepared for crowds.

Seattle events this weekend: Festivals, art, and more!

There are two festivals going on at the Seattle Center this weekend. The Festa Italiana will be bringing the Italian food, wine, dancing, music, and plenty more. In addition to learning about the culture of Italy, you can also check out the grape stomp, pizza toss, and on Saturday, a special Italian Car Show. This event is free to attend.

Also in the Seattle Center is the Northwest Tea Festival. You’ll need a ticket to get in, but once you are there, you’ll learn about everything tea, including the cultural and historical significance of tea from across the world, the unique tastes and varieties of tea, and plenty more.

If you want to take a walk this weekend but don’t feel up for a trip to the trails, check out the Sculpture Walk at the Kubota Garden. Not only can you enjoy the spacious garden, but there will be a few dozen stone sculptures along the way. The fall colors are also starting, so this will be a perfect afternoon date. If you see a sculpture you really like? Take it home with you, as there will be sculptures for sale as well.

In the Chinatown-International District on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., it is going to be packed with food, vendors, art, and more for the C-ID Night Market. There will also be performances like a lion dance, martial arts, and others. The event is free to attend, and this will be a perfect stop on your way to the ballpark… if you were lucky enough to get tickets, that is.

In the Central District, it is time for Walk the Block. This festival is put on by the Wa Na Wari, and this event is a day full of music, art, and more, highlighting Black artists, with this year’s focus on film and the theme of gratitude. There will be different displays throughout the neighborhood, on porches, in the streets, and at storefronts, encouraging folks to look differently at how we use our public spaces and how art impacts and influences our communities. As you go through the festival, there is a great chance you will see and learn something new. Walk the Block is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and you can get tickets and more details right here.

There is a free showing of Raiders of the Lost Ark Friday night at Freeway Park. You are asked to bring a blanket and a flashlight, plus bonus points for wearing a fedora and a leather jacket. No snakes or booby traps at this screening to worry about either.

Cheer on your favorite sports teams

Tickets to see the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final regular season home series are sold out, but the UW Huskies are taking on the #1 football team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The Sounders take on the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday at 7:30 at Lumen Field, and the Seattle Reign will take on the North Carolina Courage Sunday at 5.

Are you ready for fall? What’s your favorite thing to do in the fall? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

