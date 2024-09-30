Get ready to drop, cover & hold on for the annual 'ShakeOut' earthquake drill

It’s almost time to drop, cover, and hold on.

This year’s annual ShakeOut Day is October 17.

At 10:17 a.m. millions of people are expected to participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or even home.

The goal is to ensure that everyone in our state knows what to do if an earthquake hits.

During the drill, you’ll be asked to do three things:

· Drop onto your hands and knees

· Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand

· Hold on until the shake stops

Part of the “cover” step includes finding a sturdy table or desk to crawl underneath. If you can’t find shelter, hold onto your head and neck with both arms and hands.

As we learned from the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake in 2001, roofs can cave in, buildings can crumble and the ground can split open within 45 seconds.

If you live or work in a coastal area, ShakeOut day is also a great time to practice your tsunami evacuation routes.

If you hear the wailing siren sound on any day other than October 17, officials say you should immediately follow the closest tsunami evacuation route inland or to high ground.

For more information on the Great Washington ShakeOut, go to shakeout.org/washington.

