What you need to know: Preparing yourself, home during ‘past due’ earthquake potential in Washington

SEATTLE — Residents, businesses and families in Western Washington are gearing up for the “Great Shakeout” drill Thursday to prepare for an earthquake scenario that could become a reality in the region.

The NW Insurance Council, a Seattle insurance agency, encouraged Washingtonians to “drop, cover and hold” for an international earthquake drill on Oct. 17 at about 10:15 a.m., according to a press release from the council Tuesday morning. This year’s drill will help the public practice earthquake safety inside local homes, workplaces and schools.

“Now is the time to take steps – before disaster strikes - to help protect your home, family and business,” the council said in the press release. “Knowing what to do during an earthquake is critical for personal safety. It’s also important to protect your family’s financial future, which starts with knowing about earthquake and flood insurance.”

The council also encouraged the public to consider earthquake insurance to enhance safety preparedness. It provided the following information regarding what you need to know:

• A standard homeowners insurance policy does not cover damage from an earthquake or floods from a tsunami. Separate coverage is generally available.

• Damage to vehicles caused by earthquakes is covered if owners add optional Comprehensive Coverage to their auto policies.

• A complete home inventory of your possessions will help you and your insurance company get through the claims process more quickly.

The Northwest region of the United States has the second highest risk of earthquakes, the press release said. Scientists who study earthquakes and the Earth’s core are called seismologists, according to the Geological Society of America. They collect and use data to understand what causes the groundbreaking phenomenon on Earth, predict future occurrences, and assess hazardous regions.

“Seismologists say a massive 8 or 9-magnitude earthquake could occur at any time along the Cascadia Subduction Zone that stretches south from Vancouver Island to Northern California,” the council said in the press release. “Seismologists tell us that Western Washington and Oregon are ‘past due’ for a major seismic event.”

Recent surveys suggest that only 10-20% of insured homeowners in the Seattle region have earthquake insurance.

“That combination could spell disaster for Northwest home and small business owners,” NW Insurance Council President Kenton Brine, said. “Planning ahead to survive a disaster could save the lives of you and your family, and having the right insurance will help your family or business recover more quickly if an earthquake or tsunami strikes. Now is the time to include a talk with your insurance company or agent in your emergency preparedness plan.”

For more information about the drill click here. For more information about Property and Casualty Insurance, call the council at (800) 664-4943.









