Gear up for spring during a busy weekend in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The theme this weekend seems to be that people are ready to get back outside and get ready for spring. Why do I say that? Well, just take a look at what’s going on over the next couple of days.

Garden shows abound

In downtown Seattle, you can get all the ideas and inspiration you need to turn your outdoor space into your favorite area of your home. The Seattle Home and Garden Show is taking over the Lumen Field Event Center for a weekend of building, remodeling, landscaping, and decorating.

Also, this weekend, at the Seattle Convention Center, it’s the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, which will have more than 30 displays, more than 100 seminars, and tons of vendors to get your perfect plant or plants for your garden! You’ll need tickets to get in, but there are specials and deals to bring the kids along, too.

Gaming at Lumen

At the Lumen Field Event Center, you can go back to the good ol’ days of lugging your PC to your friend’s house so you can either partner up to take down the big boss or go head-to-head in the world of video games. Well, Emerald City LAN is bringing those memories to life with 53 hours of gaming, all with folks sitting next to you and playing on the same network. There will be prizes, tabletop games, and for those who don’t want to lug their own PC around, you can rent one to get in on the fun. Plus, proceeds from the event will go to support Rebuilding Together Seattle.

Sound Off continues for second week

It’s the second weekend of Sound Off, MoPop’s spotlight of local musicians under the age of 21. Once you grab a ticket, you’ll be able to check out three sets from artists from various genres, and, you never know, you might just be seeing the next big thing in the world of music. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Seafair’s first event of 2026

Seafair is here. Yes, that’s right, the first Seafair event of the year is Saturday at the Seattle Waterfront. It’s called Winter by the Water, and this family-friendly event has all the usual fun, like a concert on Pier 66, food and drinks, the Champions of Change Pickleball Challenge, and lots more! There’s a mix of free and ticketed events, so be sure to get details right here.

Black History Month Soirée

Saturday at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art is the Black History Month Soirée, which is a celebration of Black culture, creativity, and community. There will be live music and other performances, art-making, food, and more! There will also be vendors selling their goods, as well as opportunities for those looking to make some connections and show off their work. Tickets are $10 and available on the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art website.

Outdoor activities

Speaking of Bainbridge Island, the Chilly Hilly bike ride is this weekend! Bikers will be pedaling around the island to kick off riding season. Registration to ride is now closed, but this fundraiser for Cascade Bicycle Club will be something to keep in mind if you are hoping on a ferry this weekend.

Lunar New Year festivities

Lunar New Year celebrations are all over on Saturday. You can check out the celebrations at Bellevue Square, the Village at Totem Lake, the Seattle Art Museum, Washington Hall, and Phinney Center if you are looking to celebrate with lion dances, food, martial arts, and everything you need to get ready for the Year of the Horse.

Sports this weekend

The Seattle Sounders open up their 2026 regular season with a match against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday evening. The match starts at 6:15 p.m., but gates will be open early for fans to check out the pre-match festivities, and the March to the Match returns as well! You’ll want to head to Occidental Park in Pioneer Square an hour before the match so you can join in on the songs, marching, and all the other fun! Get tickets on the Sounders website.

Spring is almost here. Are you ready to shake off the winter gloom? I know I am. Let me know how you are spending your weekend by reaching out to me atpaulh@kiroradio.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group