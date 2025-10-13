Gas thief runs from police after being seen stealing gas from cars in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after residents saw him siphoning gas from parked cars in Lacey.

Officers with the Lacey Police Department say they chased a suspect who was carrying gas cans just as a business owner reported suspicious activity on her property.

The incident was caught on her security camera.

The man was seen siphoning gas from a parked car in the area.

Several residents called police after spotting the suspect jumping fences in the neighborhood.

He was taken to jail for theft.

There’s no word yet on the specific charges the suspect was booked under.

