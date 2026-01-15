Local

Gas leak triggers evacuation in Seattle’s stadium district

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Seattle Fire Department
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A gas leak in Seattle’s stadium district caused an evacuation of at least one building Thursday morning, Seattle Fire reported.

Firefighters worked quickly to “secure” the gas leak by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

At least one building had to be evacuated, and it’s now being ventilated before people can go back inside.

No injuries have been reported. Seattle Fire is asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read