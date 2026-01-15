Gas leak triggers evacuation in Seattle’s stadium district

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A gas leak in Seattle’s stadium district caused an evacuation of at least one building Thursday morning, Seattle Fire reported.

Firefighters worked quickly to “secure” the gas leak by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

At least one building had to be evacuated, and it’s now being ventilated before people can go back inside.

Crews are responding to reports of a natural gas leak in the 500 block of Occidental Ave. S. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 15, 2026

No injuries have been reported. Seattle Fire is asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

