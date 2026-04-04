SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A massive indoor pickleball club just opened in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, and it’s free to play all day Saturday.

The Picklr, a North American pickleball club franchise, has officially expanded to Seattle, opening The Picklr Fremont at the former Theo Chocolate at 124 North 35th Street.

The 27,000-square-foot indoor facility features 10 courts, including one championship-sized, fully fenced, indoor court, outdoor-style court surfacing, a full pro shop, and private event space, according to a news release from The Picklr.

‘A game-changer for our community’: New 10-court pickleball club brings the heat to Fremont Photo courtesy of The Picklr (Photo courtesy of The Picklr)

Fremont pickleball club celebrates with free grand opening event

To celebrate, the club is hosting a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Along with all-day open play, there will be a full list of activities, including play with a pro, play with an instructor, a catered food and drink station, chiropractic services, and raffles and prizes.

As pickleball was invented on Bainbridge Island in 1965, the club looks to honor its legacy and Washington roots.

“Bringing The Picklr to the neighborhood of Fremont in Seattle is a game-changer for our community,” Rajiv Khatri, the owner of The Picklr Fremont, stated in the release. “As the birthplace of pickleball, Washington holds a special place in the sport’s history, and we’re proud to continue that legacy by offering a best-in-class indoor pickleball experience.”

The Picklr Fremont offers four different monthly memberships: a $74 junior unlimited membership for those 5 to 17 years old, a $109 play membership for those just looking to put their paddle to use, a $141 adult unlimited membership that includes social, events, tournaments, and more, and lastly, a $308 family unlimited membership for two adults and up to four juniors.

Pickleball continues to grow in Seattle

Khatri noted the space is meant to be more than just the club’s facilities; it’s meant to be a community hub.

“The Picklr redefines the sport with state-of-the-art facilities, all-inclusive memberships, and a player-first approach that welcomes everyone from beginners to seasoned competitors. But more than anything, The Picklr is designed to be Fremont’s third space,” Khatri stated. “A place that isn’t home and isn’t work, but feels like a community living room for players of all ages.”

The Picklr joins a growing lineup of pickleball facilities in Seattle as the sport continues to surge in popularity. One of those is being built on top of a former RV parking lot for the homeless in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood. Pickle at the Palms is set to open this summer, according to its website.

Seattle is The Picklr’s third location in Washington, with facilities running in Federal Way and Tacoma. The Picklr’s leadership said the Fremont location has the potential to be one of the brand’s standout clubs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see The Picklr come to life in Fremont,” Chris Walker, Chief Development Officer of The Picklr, told MyNorthwest via email. “This has been a market we’ve believed in for a long time.”

The Picklr Fremont is expected to be a flagship location for the brand.

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